Weather is a passion for Tawana Andrew. She dreamed of being a meteorologist since she was six years old. Tawana is excited to bring her love of meteorology and her dedication to keeping viewers informed to the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Before joining WAVE 3 News in October 2016, Tawana was the morning meteorologist at WABG-TV, then the co-anchor of The Delta News Morning in Greenville, Mississippi.
Tawana is a proud Florida State University graduate. She is also a Mississippi Association of Public Broadcasters Award winner.
Tawana is originally from St. John’s, Antigua. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, baking, and watching sci-fi movies.
