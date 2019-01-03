Tawana Andrew

Tawana Andrew
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew (Source: WAVE 3 News)
January 3, 2019 at 6:38 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 11:57 AM

Weather is a passion for Tawana Andrew. She dreamed of being a meteorologist since she was six years old. Tawana is excited to bring her love of meteorology and her dedication to keeping viewers informed to the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.

Before joining WAVE 3 News in October 2016, Tawana was the morning meteorologist at WABG-TV, then the co-anchor of The Delta News Morning in Greenville, Mississippi.

Tawana is a proud Florida State University graduate. She is also a Mississippi Association of Public Broadcasters Award winner.

Tawana is originally from St. John’s, Antigua. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, baking, and watching sci-fi movies.

