How to add your organization to WAVE News closings, cancelations

WAVE News is your go-to source for winter closings and delays.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2019 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WAVE) - WAVE News is committed to helping the community when the weather affects a school, church, organization or large business that needs to close or delay its start time.

WAVE verifies and enrolls every group into the closing and delay program for the public’s safety. Please allow staff at least 24 hours to complete an enrollment request. Enrollments are not processed over the weekend.

Codes and passwords do not change, so those already enrolled do not need to create a new account.

Because WAVE can receive hundreds of closings and cancelations – not all will appear on TV. Schools, colleges, large businesses with more than 250 employees and government entities will appear on TV. Churches, smaller businesses, daycares and other organizations will appear online and may appear on TV depending on the situation.

All organizations will be available online at WAVE3.com/closings.

NOTE: Please send each item requested below to closings@wave3.com via email or use the closings request form.

  • Organization Name:
  • Organization County:
  • Organization Type: school, business, government, hospital, religious, business, non profit, preschools, daycare, clubs/groups
  • Organization Street Address:
  • Organization Zip Code:
  • Organization Phone:
  • Organization Contact Name:
  • Organization Contact Phone (cell phone preferred):
  • Organization Website:

