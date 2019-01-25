Man accused of raping disabled woman held on $50,000 bond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of rape and sodomy was ordered to be held on bond until his next court date.
Chezzare English, 26, was arraigned Friday and ordered to be held on $50,000 bond, despite a public attorney's request to allow English to be released on home incarceration.
"I believe this bond to be appropriately set," the judge said.
According to his arrest report, English was with the alleged victim and her boyfriend at a home in the 1900 block of Portland Avenue. When the boyfriend left to go to the store, English, armed with a knife, threatened to kill the victim, who is disabled. He then sodomized and raped the woman, the arrest report said.
The alleged crime happened Thursday morning, and he was arrested later in the afternoon.
In addition to the bond, the judge ordered English to have no contact with the alleged victim.
English is due back in court on Feb. 4.
