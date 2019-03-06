Troubleshooter: A look into the record of a former Interrupter now accused of rape

“The YMCA of Greater Louisville conducts thorough background checks of all employees, including pre-employment and annual checks for existing staff. The City of Louisville approached the YMCA to serve as a site partner for The Cure Violence program, which is an isolated and unique collaboration for the Y because it engages individuals who are known to have criminal backgrounds, as part of the organizers’ philosophy of reducing violence in communities. We cannot divulge additional employment information about this individual as we are required to adhere to employment privacy guidelines.”