Louisville Bats to honor local Hispanic, Latino communities with new nickname

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats have announced yet another promotion in which they’ll play a game under a different nickname.
Now, in an effort to pay respects to the area’s Hispanic and Latino communities, the Bats will play as the Los Murciélagos de Louisville.
The move will take place when the team welcomes Columbus to Slugger Field for a three-game series from June 28-30.
Like the other Juleps and Mashers promotions, this one will include special hats and uniforms.
They team also played as the Derby City Mint Juleps in April and as the Louisville Mashers on May 25, July 27. They will play as the Mashers a third time on Sept. 2.
