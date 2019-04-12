Rapid Fired Pizza opens in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rapid Fired Pizza’s second Indiana location is now open New Albany.
The new Rapid Fired Pizza will be located at 412 West Daisy Lane, on the corner of State Street and Daisy Lane.
“We are excited to be bringing the second Rapid Fired Pizza to Indiana,” Local owner and operator Evan Longacre said.
Rapid Fired Pizza makes fresh pizza orders in just 180 seconds and offers craft pizzas with more than 35 toppings and a dozen different sauces.
The new location is more than 2,500 square feet and seats more than 70 people.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m to 10 p.m. every day.
