Kids’ suicides spiked after Netflix’s ′13 Reasons Why,' study finds

Bridge acknowledged the study's limitations included not knowing whether anyone who died by suicide had watched the show. Also, the researchers were not able to account for other factors that might have influenced suicides. Those include the April 19, 2017, suicide of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez and a man accused of a Facebook-publicized killing who died by suicide the day before Hernandez. Bridge said those deaths couldn't account for the spike the study found for the entire month of April.