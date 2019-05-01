Church security guard charged with theft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man working as a security guard at a church in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood has been charged with stealing money from a donation box.
Michael Charles Hawkins, 60, was arrested early April 30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.
The thefts happened between July 31 and August 19, 2018 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in the 600 block of S. Shelby Street, according to the arrest report.
Hawkins and a second security guard were recorded on surveillance video taking money from the donation box and concealing it on them.
The church says approximately $5,000 was taken during the 20 day period.
Both security guards were employed by Andy Frain Services and were assigned to the church because it has a perpetual adoration chapel that is open 24 hours a day.
