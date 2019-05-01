2 Clark County, IN judges shot in Indianapolis identified

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Two Clark County judges were shot at a White Castle in Indianapolis early Wednesday morning, Indianapolis police said.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a White Castle near Illinois and South streets.
Indianapolis police said the judges were visiting the city for a conference and were involved in a disturbance in the White Castle parking lot.
Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan identified the judges as Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs.
Dolan said Jacobs was last listed in critical condition but stable. Adams was listed as stable as well.
In its latest update, Indianapolis Metro Police said officers were alerted to the shooting while on patrol downtown.
As officers looked for the source of the possible gunfire, a call was dispatched to the White Castle for a person shot.
When found, both men were rushed to a hospital and into surgery, police said.
Detectives have not yet been able to get statements from the victims. But, IMPD said several witnesses have been interviewed.
Based on the witness interviews, police have determined Jacobs and Adams and two other people had visited several downtown restaurants and bars Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. First, the group went to the bar adjacent to the White Castle, but it was closed, so they went to the White Castle.
Police said Jacobs, Adams and another person stood near the building, while a fourth member of their group went into the restaurant.
That's when a car pulled into the White Castle parking lot and parked, IMPD said. When the people inside that car attempted to get into the fast-food restaurant, they found the doors were locked.
Words were exchanged between the groups and a physical fight ensued, police said. Then, shots were fired and Jacobs and Adams were hit.
The alleged shooter left in the vehicle. Information about the suspect or suspects has not been released.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has been in touch with investigators as they work to find out who’s responsible.
“I’ve known both of the judges since we were kids,” Noel said. “Super guys that do a great job on the bench so naturally and honestly like anyone else I was really concerned. It sounded really serious in the beginning, but it sounds like both of them are going to make it and that’s great news.”
Noel said he’s known both judges for many years. From baseball teammates as kids, to recent colleagues in the courtroom.
“We all ran for office about the same time,” Noel said. “I got elected sheriff when they got elected judges, so I’ve known them for a long time. I hate to see this happen to anybody, let alone somebody that you really know.”
He and his deputies have been checking on the judges while they recover in the hospitals.
“It’s just a reminder of how fragile and short life can be and how dangerous things can be sometimes,” Noel said.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush visited the victims and their families and said, “Our judges across the state are heartbroken to learn of this violent act against our colleagues. We send our prayers for a speedy recovery for both Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams and our love and support to their families and the Clark County community.”
