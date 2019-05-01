Extradited murder suspect arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting and killing another man during a marijuana deal has been arraigned.
Louisville Metro police say Steven Guy was with Tiffany Taylor and a juvenile on West Market Street April 25 when he robbed and shot Charles Johns, Jr. LMPD says Guy shot Johns with a rifle.
Taylor was arrested in Louisville and was arraigned last week. Guy was arrested in New Albany and was extradited to Louisville.
Guy is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000.
