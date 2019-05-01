Hospitals prepare for Derby Weekend uptick

Norton Audubon Hospital expects to see an increase in patients from Derby-related injuries. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute | May 1, 2019 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 12:49 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Louisville welcomes in thousands of guests for Kentucky Derby weekend, hospitals are expecting to see more patients.

The staff at Norton Audubon Hospital say they are in constant communication with EMS crews at Churchill Downs on Derby weekend. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
On race day, one of the closest hospitals to Churchill Downs will be Norton Audubon Hospital. They’ve got more staff on the clock and more space for Derby-related injuries.

Communication is key for the healthcare workers there. They are constantly in contact with first responders at Churchill.

Jessica Leasor, nurse manager at Norton Audubon Hospital. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
"It's going to be a highly populated event," said Nurse Manager Jessica Leasor. "We are expecting several extra patients throughout the week, and we're just ready and prepares for whatever their needs are."

Norton Audubon works closely with Yellow Ambulance to ensure people are safe.

Aaron Shelburne, an emergency medical technician with Yellow Ambulance. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
"It all starts with the first responders that are at the scene," said Aaron Shelburne, an emergency medical technician with Yellow Ambulance. "They determine what's going on with the patient, if it's something that meets the criteria that we can treat on the venue, or if we need to transfer them to the hospital here."

Norton Audubon’s Emergency Department could see hundreds of additional patients this weekend directly related to festivities at Churchill Downs. They suggest if it’s sunny, to wear sunscreen. If you plan on drinking, do so in moderation.

