Hospitals prepare for Derby Weekend uptick

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Louisville welcomes in thousands of guests for Kentucky Derby weekend, hospitals are expecting to see more patients.
On race day, one of the closest hospitals to Churchill Downs will be Norton Audubon Hospital. They’ve got more staff on the clock and more space for Derby-related injuries.
Communication is key for the healthcare workers there. They are constantly in contact with first responders at Churchill.
"It's going to be a highly populated event," said Nurse Manager Jessica Leasor. "We are expecting several extra patients throughout the week, and we're just ready and prepares for whatever their needs are."
Norton Audubon works closely with Yellow Ambulance to ensure people are safe.
"It all starts with the first responders that are at the scene," said Aaron Shelburne, an emergency medical technician with Yellow Ambulance. "They determine what's going on with the patient, if it's something that meets the criteria that we can treat on the venue, or if we need to transfer them to the hospital here."
Norton Audubon’s Emergency Department could see hundreds of additional patients this weekend directly related to festivities at Churchill Downs. They suggest if it’s sunny, to wear sunscreen. If you plan on drinking, do so in moderation.
