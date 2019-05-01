Kentucky Derby: The Week In Photos

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is a holiday around these parts. And we all know holidays make for great photo opportunities. Take a look at one of the slideshows -- or all of them -- below:
PHOTOS: Wednesday morning workouts at Churchill Downs
PHOTOS: Tuesday morning workouts at Churchill Downs
PHOTOS: Monday morning workouts at Churchill Downs
PHOTOS: Sunday morning workouts at Churchill Downs
GALLERY: 83 photos from Opening Night at Churchill Downs
PHOTOS: Saturday Sunrise on the backside at Churchill Downs
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.