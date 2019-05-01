Metro employee accused of stealing government property

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Metro Government employee is accused of stealing government property and selling it for personal gain.
Thomas Toebbe, 36, stole paint brushes over several months, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to an arrest slip, approximately 1,000 stolen paint brushes were found in Toebbe’s possession.
Police stated Toebbe had the access, means and opportunity to take the items which were valued in excess of $500.
Toebbe was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
