Resource officer says he thought a shooting was being planned at Valley High School last month

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A school resource officer testified Wednesday that he feared a shooting was being planned at a local high school last month.
Police arrested 18-year-old Shunka Campbell across the street from Valley High School while he was on suspension from the school. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun and 50 rounds of ammunition.
“Somebody had pried the middle school entrance door open and stuck a ballistic vest in the door that was caught on camera,” JCPS Resource Officer Tony Sacra said in court Wednesday.
Sacra said he began investigating Campbell on April 12 after a teacher said Campbell was watching a machine gun video on his phone, then warned that teacher to be more concerned about the gun in his backpack.
An AK-47 and two fully loaded magazines also were found in his home, police said.
A grand jury will hear the case this month.
Campbell is being held at Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.
