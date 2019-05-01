Resource officer says he thought a shooting was being planned at Valley High School last month

Police say Shunka Wakan Wakiyanto Campbell made a threat against against Valley High School that resulted in an increased security level. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By John P. Wise | May 1, 2019 at 6:53 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 6:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A school resource officer testified Wednesday that he feared a shooting was being planned at a local high school last month.

Police arrested 18-year-old Shunka Campbell across the street from Valley High School while he was on suspension from the school. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun and 50 rounds of ammunition.

“Somebody had pried the middle school entrance door open and stuck a ballistic vest in the door that was caught on camera,” JCPS Resource Officer Tony Sacra said in court Wednesday.

Sacra said he began investigating Campbell on April 12 after a teacher said Campbell was watching a machine gun video on his phone, then warned that teacher to be more concerned about the gun in his backpack.

An AK-47 and two fully loaded magazines also were found in his home, police said.

A grand jury will hear the case this month.

Campbell is being held at Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

