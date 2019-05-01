‘She was everybody’s friend,’ says father of ex-UNI softball star fatally shot on highway

KANSAS CITY, MO (KWWL/CNN) - A Young Iowa woman was driving home from work early Sunday morning when a bullet tore through her window and killed her.
Micalla Rettinger, 25, was hit in the neck and later died.
Her father Dr. Steve Rettinger now wants to know who did this to his daughter.
“I’d characterize it as a time of acute pain and confusion,” Steve Rettinger said Tuesday.
The doctor said his family has been in a state of grief since Sunday.
"It was shocking,” Steve Rettinger said. “It knocked the wind out of me."
Police informed Micalla’s Rettinger’s mother, Steve’s former wife, that her daughter had been shot while driving with her boyfriend near Waterloo, IA.
The two of them were driving home from their jobs at a restaurant at 2:30 a.m.
Police said a single gunshot broke the car’s window striking both of them, and killing Micalla Rettinger.
"She was everybody's friend,” her father said. “She would give you the shirt off her back if she thought you needed it."
The remains of the former University of Northern Iowa softball star are still with a local coroner in Iowa.
There is a $7,000 reward for anyone who can provide police with information that leads to an arrest.
"Anybody knows anything about someone in that vicinity who might have been shooting a gun off at 2:30 in the morning, that would be helpful information," Steve Rettinger said.
Police in the Waterloo, IA, area aren’t ruling out hunters as having fired that gunshot.
"It hit me like a ton of bricks," Steve Rettinger said.
Dr. Philip Martin is Steve Rettinger’s business partner and has been close to the family for decades.
"Anybody who knows anything ought to speak up,” Martin said. “Nobody in their right mind would be out in the woods shooting a rifle at 2:30 in the morning. It's not made to happen that way."
Micalla's Rettinger’s boyfriend is expected to be fine.
A third person who was in the car was uninjured
Copyright 2019 KWWL via CNN. All rights reserved.