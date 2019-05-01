Student stabbed at Kentucky high school

(WAVE) - A student was stabbed at a Kentucky high school, investigators said Wednesday.
The student was stabbed Wednesday afternoon at Pulaski County High School, Lexington TV station WKYT reported.
Deputies said a 17-year-old suspect stabbed an 18-year-old victim in what is being described as an isolated incident. The suspect is in custody.
Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene, WKYT reported. There is no danger to any other students, school officials said. They also said the school was placed on lockdown, but that was lifted.
The injured student’s condition was not immediately known.
