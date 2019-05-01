TSA tips for the flying post-Derby traveler

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the bets have been placed, the winner crowned and it comes time for Derby visitors to head home, flying out of Louisville the day after the Run For The Roses can be tricky.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expecting to see more than 13,000 people departing from Louisville on Sunday. That’s more than twice the normal amount of travelers the airport sees each day.
No matter how expensive or rare or special that bottle of bourbon is to you, if you're flying and if the bottle is bigger than 3.4 ounces you've got to pack it and check it. The same goes for those souvenir Louisville Slugger baseball bats.
“While it’s not required, it is recommended that passengers remove food items - those bourbon balls, Derby pie,” said Mark Howell of the TSA. “Remove them and put in separate bins when going through the checkpoint. That will reduce the likelihood of us having to do bag checks when they go through security. We can visually check it when is comes out of the machine. That will speed the process up for you and for us.”
Airport officials say if you're traveling you should also get to the airport at least two hours before your scheduled departure time.
TSA is bringing in officers from other airports in the region and will use K-9 units to help expedite travelers through the security process.
