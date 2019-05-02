ALERT DAY: More storms on the way, some strong to severe

- Today 5/2/19
- Severe thunderstorm threat this afternoon
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An area of storms to the west of Louisville as of this writing will move east into the early afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts. Even without the wind, these storms will produce lightning and heavy rain.
Once they pass through, spotty showers will linger, but if we pick up any additional heating, thunderstorms will redevelop over the area in the late afternoon/early evening especially areas south of Louisville. Storms this afternoon will be heavy rain and lightning producers, but will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and even a low risk for isolated tornadoes south of Louisville.
All of this makes it a challenge for impacts for the parade later today. There is still a chance to at least get the parade started but stay close for updates on that.
Another wave moves through overnight into Oaks morning with another round of rain and some thunder. The good news is this rain should exit the area by midday Friday. While I can’t rule out some spotty showers Friday afternoon, many areas will dry out. Then we turn our attention to Derby Day.
Another wave of low pressure will move through the region increasing rain chances. A shield of rain will likely move through the area for much of the daytime period. Some of this rain could be heavy with lightning also possible. Plan for a wet several hours on Derby Day. Highs generally in the 60s and 70s.
TODAY ALERT DAY: Hazy sunshine for midday (storms west), thunderstorms develop after lunch (60%). HIGH: 82°
TONIGHT: Storms Likely early (60%), More rain/thunder toward sunrise (40%). LOW: 65°
FRIDAY (KENTUCKY OAKS)
- Morning: Rain likely, some thunder (60%); Temps: 60s
- Afternoon: Steady rain ends. Spotty shower possible (20%); Temps: 70s
- Evening: Mainly dry. Isolated shower/drizzle (10%); Temps: Around 70
SATURDAY (KENTUCKY DERBY)
- Morning: Rain increases (40%). Temps: 60s
- Afternoon: Rain likely, some thunder (60%). Temps: around 70
- Evening: Rain ends (20%). Temps: 60s
