Bay of Pigs vet released from prison after serving longest non-violent marijuana offense term in US history

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 84-year-old Bay of Pigs veteran pilot has been freed from prison after serving the longest sentence for a federal non-violent marijuana offense.
Antonio “Tony” Bascaro was released from a federal prison to his family after spending more than 39 years behind bars.
“The first time I come out with no chain,” said Antonio Bascaro.
"He’s spent the past few decades locked up in federal prison serving a marijuana sentence,” said his daughter Myra Bascaro. “He did everything he could legally to try to appeal his case. Nobody has spent longer in prison for a marijuana non-violent first offense. No one.”
The brief breath of freedom is now clouded by fears he'll be deported.
“If he goes to Cuba, he will be a political prisoner,” said Myra Bascaro. “Either way he would be in danger, so we’re hoping that they do the right thing and they keep him here with us.”
He and his family desperately want to know what will happen next to him.
Antonio Bascaro spent a few hours at a halfway house Wednesday before starting house arrest where he’ll spend the next few weeks.
"He was part of the brigada of the Bay of Pigs and so we're hoping that he can stay here in Miami with his family," said Myra Bascaro.
The family got to embrace him without any security. They stood by his side through 40 years locked up in prison.
"At least we have him now, and he will be going home today, and so it's really exciting. But now it's another date," Myra Bascaro.
