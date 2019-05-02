Condition of 1 of 2 judges wounded in Indianapolis shooting upgraded

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Two Clark County judges shot Wednesday morning in Indianapolis remain in serious condition. Indianapolis Metro Police said Judge Andrew Adams and Judge Bradley Jacobs were in the parking lot of a White Castle downtown when a fight broke out with other people. Shots were fired, injuring both judges. The shooter then fled in a vehicle.
The judges were in Indianapolis for an educational conference.
Judge Adams was listed in serious condition. Judge Jacobs was listed in critical condition but after a surgery Thursday morning, he’s now listed in serious but stable condition. The news that the well-liked and respected judges had been shot came as a shock to those who knew them.
"We were obviously just extremely considered and first and foremost wanted to make sure they were okay," said Eric Yazel, Health Officer at the Clark County Health Department.
Yazel saw both Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs weekly during meetings for Clark County CARES, working with them to fight substance abuse and the opioid epidemic. Yazel said both judges are good, caring people.
"Both of them are very outgoing, fun to be around, the kind of guys you laugh and joke with and just put you at ease. But also, guys that do a ton for the community, I mean, not just within the requirements of their job, they go above and beyond,” Yazel said. “We've worked together all of us on several projects within the community, I can't say enough good about these guys.”
With the improvement to Judge Jacobs' condition Thursday, Yazel said he's hoping to see them both recover from this quickly.
"I want them getting back doing all their good as soon as possible. Like I said, two guys that I'm lucky to consider friends and I just want them back home and healthy,” Yazel said. “Just pray for them.”
Clark County's courts were back up and running Thursday after being shutdown Wednesday following the news that two of its Circuit Court judges had been shot. A spokesperson for the Indiana Supreme Court says the Office of Judicial Administration is working with Presiding Judge Vicki Carmichael to appoint senior judges and/or pro tem judges to fill in for Judge Adams and Jacobs. The judges that will serve temporarily in Clark County have yet to be appointed.
Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating the shooting of the two judges. Information about suspects has not yet been released.
