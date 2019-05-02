DerbyTALK! Thursday Edition

Busy setup today with the severe risk and of course potential impacts for the parade later. That setup will evolve hour-by-hour this afternoon. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest.
Friday still carries the higher rain threat early in the day but likely not a once shot rain setup and done. It could be off on an with the downpours late tonight through mid-morning Friday. But the drop in rainfall coverage is still showing up for the afternoon with mid 70s. That part of the forecast hasn’t changed much.
Saturday still has a wet look to it. We all stand the risk for rain but now it is about any potential heavy rain bands and lightning risk. Those two elements can make a big difference on impacts that day. Our message is the same, plan for rain and hope we calm the radar down by the Run for the Roses but it looks like a messy day at this point. As long as you prepare and plan, you will have fun!
The video will cover all the details on this!
