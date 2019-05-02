Fundraising campaign launched to re-open Chickasaw Park tennis courts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clay tennis courts at Chickasaw Park need new clay before they can reopen to the public.
Right now, the funding for that new clay will not be provided by the city.
To get the clay courts open, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy needs to raise $5,000. They’re hoping the public will step in to help keep tennis in west Louisville.
“Our focus for 2019 is on making Louisville’s Olmsted Parks safe, accessible and fun spaces for our community,” Sarah Wolff, Program Director of Community Engagement at Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said in a press release. “Re-opening the clay courts enables the West Louisville Tennis Club to host their children’s program and adult clinics through the summer, continuing Chickasaw Park’s rich legacy of tennis.”
To donate, click to tap here.
The West Louisville Tennis Club hosts the Arthur Lloyd Johnson Memorial Tournament in June. Without the clay courts open, the tournament likely can’t happen. There are hard tennis courts in Chickasaw Park, but they’re in bad shape.
This would be the 16th year for the tournament, which honors the first African American to play in the Louisville Public Parks Tennis League. The tournament has always been in Chickasaw Park.
“This tournament is something our club members look forward to every year," Aretha Fuqua, West Louisville Tennis Club President, said. "We have 15 players already signed up.”
The West Louisville Tennis Club and USTA’s Southern Kentucky chapter support the fundraiser. Donations are being matched up to $1,000 by the Raise a Racquet for Kentucky Tennis Foundation.
