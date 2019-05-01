Henderson officials say fugitive used son to try to shield her from arrest

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was taken into custody in Henderson after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Court documents show 37-year-old Beth Lynn Puertzer (Daughtery) is charged with theft in Vanderburgh County.
The records show, since September, she had missed several court dates in the case, including one that was set for Tuesday.
Henderson Deputies say they found out Puertzer was staying at the True Vince Plantation Inn on Highway 41.
They say Wednesday morning, she would not come to the door. Once deputies made it inside, they say Puertzer was hiding in the bathroom and placed her son in front of herself in attempt to block the deputies.
She was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.
