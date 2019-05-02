LMPD to crack down on human trafficking during Derby week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Massive crowds head to Louisville each May for the most exciting two minutes in sports: The Kentucky Derby.
While most people focus on the cocktails, the fashion and the horse racing, there’s also a dark side to the big day.
“With the growing influx of people coming to town, there’s going to be a growing influx of criminal activity and that’s the reason our unit gets involved -- some of that includes human trafficking,” Sgt. Tim Stokes, an Louisville Metro Police Department Detective in the Major Crimes Division - Sex Crimes Unit, said.
Stokes said LMPD is setting up human trafficking stings the week of Derby to catch traffickers and help victims, especially underage victims.
“There are young people out there, females and males alike, that are being trafficked. The majority of them actually know their trafficker,” Stokes said. “The largest bulk of what we see is being trafficked by family members and often to support the opioid addiction that’s going on and ravaging that household.”
Detectives use a software that allows them to see ads and posts from multiple websites all at one time. They can see if there are multiple posts for the same person. They use that software to find both criminals and underage victims.
“There’s no real way to define what a human trafficker looks like," Stokes said. "It’s probably easier to figure out what the victim looks like and react to that.”
Stokes said while law enforcement has to be vigilant, they are asking the public to keep an eye out for anything that may seem out of place, especially near hotels and motels.
“Look for that child, and they are clearly going to be children, that don’t belong. Look at the child that’s dressed completely inappropriately and way above her age,” Stokes advised. “If they aren’t accompanied by anyone or they are accompanied by people they can’t really tell you what that relationship is. They oftentimes won’t have an I.D. and won’t be able to tell you where they are from or what city they are in at this point. Those are all signs that something is not quite right.”
During Derby Week 2018, LMPD issued around 20 citations related to human trafficking. Stokes said they will keep doing these stings but it won’t look the same every time.
“We’re not going to show a pattern and give away what we’re doing or how we’re doing it because it’s just that important that we interrupt this and stop that behavior from happening,” he explained.
If someone sees something that seems off, contact police. Stokes said the investigations are slow, but tips are important in helping combat the issue.
