Man dies following shooting at Wayside Christian Mission

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot multiple times outside a shelter in downtown Louisville.
EMS performed CPR on the victim near Wayside Christian Mission, located at 432 East Jefferson Street, around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened as Metro Corrections Home Incarceration Program Officers were conducting unrelated business in the area. The officers heard shots and saw commotion and responded. They apprehended a suspect a short time later.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
“I hear three gunshots from my apartment, and it was so quick,” David Pasco, a Wayside Christian Mission resident, said.
Pasco, who has lived in an apartment at Wayside since 2007, said the underpass is a dangerous place. He told WAVE 3 News he is not surprised by the violence that broke out.
“Since they opened that low-barrier shelter, we have been kind of expecting something like this to happen,” Pasco said.
It is unclear whether the shooting started inside or outside of the shelter.
Wayside spokeswoman Nina Moseley said there is a risk when dealing with the homeless population.
“We have said that these folks who frequent under the bridge, most of them are on drugs and most of them are dangerous and volatile,” Moseley said.
The property has metal detectors and security wands to screen for weapons.
Moseley said she’ll be able to see if the victim and suspect were staying at the shelter once their names are released. She also said the violence is too close to the people the shelter tries to protect.
“We don’t want any of our homeless folks to witness that kind of violence and suffer that kind of violence,” Moseley said.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, University of Louisville Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer were at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
