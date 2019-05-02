Pegasus Parade organizers hopeful to fight through inclement weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 2019 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade is still scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.
Despite the promise of rain, Kentucky Derby Festival Officials are keeping their promise to do everything in their power to keep it going.
It would be difficult to completely cancel the parade. In fact, the Pegasus Parade has never been canceled due to bad weather. However, that doesn't mean the start and end times won't be affected.
KDF officials said they could start the parade as early as 4:30 p.m., and the latest the floats could be on the parade route is 9 p.m.
KDF is monitoring the weather closely with WAVE 3 meteorologists and will take whatever steps they need to get the parade off in time.
“We’re watching just like everyone else,” KDF spokeswoman Aimee Boyd said. “If there are any changes, we will push those out and let people know about it.”
If there are any lightning delays, the parade will take about 15 minutes and wait until they have the all-clear.
