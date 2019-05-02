Scholarship to keep John Asher’s legacy going

Friends say it was sort of a tradition of Asher’s to walk up the steps to the Henry Hardin Cherry Statue on top of the hill at WKU, turn around and look over the city down below thinking about what his future life would be, and then he would recite the Western motto: The Spirit makes the Master." It’s meaning: That nothing is written, until you decide what you want your future to be and that’s what we thought it meant, that we could be anything.