Man dies following shooting at Wayside Christian Mission

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot at a shelter.
The shooting was reported in the smoking area of Wayside Christian Mission, located at 432 East Jefferson Street, around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Mitchell said a person of interest was in custody.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, University of Louisville Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer were on the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
