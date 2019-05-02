Teacher accused of video recording naked 14-year-old in tanning bed

CLIO, MI (WJRT/Gray News) – A high school teacher was arrested after he allegedly video recorded a naked 14-year-old in a tanning salon.
The girl was unclothed in a tanning bed in the Tropi Tan Spa in Clio on Monday when she saw an iPhone with an orange cover dangling over the cubicle wall separating the tanning beds and the light on, said Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.
The girl immediately put on her clothes and ran out to tell her mother. Sheriff’s deputies responded in minutes and found Davison High School teacher Jacob Emmendorfer, 42, in an adjacent tanning cubicle.
Police found Emmendorfer with a phone exactly matching what the 14-year-old described, Pickell said. Investigators believe he stood on top of his tanning bed to dangle his phone over the cubicle wall to record the girl nude.
Emmendorfer was arrested and taken to the Genesee County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday. He was arraigned on charges of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person.
Emmendorfer faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.
"It's shocking," Pickell said. "I think everyone in our community will have the same feeling that this behavior is disgusting."
He believes Emmendorfer tanned regularly and recently started going to the Tropi Tan about every other day. Police aren’t sure why he increased the frequency of his tanning sessions.
The sheriff's office got search warrants for data stored on the phone. Pickell said police also have searched Emmendorfer's car and house, where they found four other iPads that were confiscated as part of the investigation.
Pickell said investigators found an envelope in Emmendorfer's car with a crushed white substance inside. The substance has not been positively identified, but a label on the outside indicates it may be Xanax.
Davison Community Schools Superintendent Kevin Brown was notified about the incident Monday evening and immediately requested a search of areas where Emmendorfer has access to look for other recording devices.
The Davison Township Police Department found nothing suspicious during the sweep Monday evening. Pickell and Brown said there is no evidence any students at Davison High School were being recorded by Emmendorfer.
"Nothing was found that will be used in the investigation," Pickell said.
He believes the 14-year-old is the only victim so far based on the evidence available to police, but the investigation is continuing into the electronic devices seized from Emmendorfer.
“It’s a serious violation, especially for a school teacher,” Pickell said. “The school did everything humanly possibly to protect the students.”
Brown delivered papers to Emmendorfer in the jail Tuesday morning, placing him on administrative leave. He will be barred from all Davison schools property and from all schools, Pickell said.
“Quite honestly I was shocked, very disappointed, and right now I have a pretty big pit in my stomach,” Brown said.
Emmendorfer started working for Davison schools in 2009 as the head football coach. He worked in Montrose schools in Genesee County before that as a football coach and a teacher.
Emmendorfer relinquished the football coach position at Davison High School in 2014, but remains on staff as a health and physical education teacher.
“There were no red flags here. There was nothing that would’ve caused us to suspect any type of inappropriate behavior or conduct on his part prior to this event,” Brown said.
Frank Manley, who is working as Emmendorfer's defense attorney, asked the public to avoid a rush to judgment while the investigation continues.
“This whole case is salacious in nature. It’s something people like to hear, and what I’m asking people is to just pause for a moment and wait for facts come out,” he said.
