Abortion clinic patient accused of assault of anti-abortion protester

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman faces a felony assault charge, accused of breaking a protester’s leg outside the only abortion clinic in Kentucky.
The incident, which police label as an assault, happened April 12 outside EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville. It was captured on surveillance video.
An 82-year-old woman approached 32-year-old Janaya Gregory as she was leaving the clinic and tried giving her a pamphlet, according to Gregory’s arrest report.
Police said Gregory “charged” at the protester, “bumping (the) victim with her body," causing her to fall backward on the sidewalk. The video shows Gregory and the woman confronting each other.
The 82-year-old broke a femur and needed surgery.
Other protesters recorded the patient’s license plate number and reported it to police. Officers tracked Gregory down Wednesday and arrested her on a warrant.
Gregory is charged with second-degree assault, which is a felony. To be found guilty, a judge or jury must decide the evidence shows Gregory intentionally hurt the protester.
