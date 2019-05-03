ALERT DAY: Flash flooding a concern this morning and Derby Day

+ Flood WATCH in effect until noon Friday
+ Potential for more flash flooding Saturday across southern IN/central KY
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Very active morning with showers and thunderstorms. Some could have some strong winds but the flash flooding risk is the bigger concern. The good news is that the heaviest of rain Friday morning will shift east before noon.
Only a slight chance at an afternoon shower. Highs well into the 70s. Not bad at all for the Run for the Lilies.
The radar will light up once again later tonight into early Saturday. The day itself will feature bands of rain/thunder. Some of this could be locally heavy. With the risk for additional flash flooding and lightning combined with this race we have on that day, an Alert Day is out to make sure everyone is aware of the flash flooding risk and potential for some lightning.
Severe weather is not expected. Just plan for rain and you will have fun at the track!! We will dry out on Sunday. Of course.
FRIDAY MORNING ALERT DAY
Rain and thunder. (100%) TEMPS: 60s
AFTER 11AM
Cloudy. Some sun peeks later. Isolated shower could re-develop (20%) HIGH: 78°
TONIGHT
Muggy. Showers develop late (40%) LOW: 63°
SATURDAY (KY DERBY) ALERT DAY
Morning: Rain increases (60%) Temps: 60s Afternoon: Rain likely. Some thunder. (80%) Temps: near 70 Evening: Rain likely. (60%) Temps: 60s
