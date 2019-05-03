ALERT DAY: Flash flooding a concern this morning and Derby Day

Most of WAVE Country is dry this evening, but heavy rain will pick up after 2 a.m. as the remnants of powerful storms in western Kentucky arrive.
By Brian Goode | May 2, 2019 at 5:32 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 7:54 AM

+ Flood WATCH in effect until noon Friday

+ Potential for more flash flooding Saturday across southern IN/central KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Very active morning with showers and thunderstorms. Some could have some strong winds but the flash flooding risk is the bigger concern. The good news is that the heaviest of rain Friday morning will shift east before noon.

Only a slight chance at an afternoon shower. Highs well into the 70s. Not bad at all for the Run for the Lilies.

The radar will light up once again later tonight into early Saturday. The day itself will feature bands of rain/thunder. Some of this could be locally heavy. With the risk for additional flash flooding and lightning combined with this race we have on that day, an Alert Day is out to make sure everyone is aware of the flash flooding risk and potential for some lightning.

Severe weather is not expected. Just plan for rain and you will have fun at the track!! We will dry out on Sunday. Of course.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday morning, May 3, 2019

FRIDAY MORNING ALERT DAY

Rain and thunder. (100%) TEMPS: 60s

AFTER 11AM

Cloudy. Some sun peeks later. Isolated shower could re-develop (20%) HIGH: 78°

TONIGHT

Muggy. Showers develop late (40%) LOW: 63°

SATURDAY (KY DERBY) ALERT DAY

Morning: Rain increases (60%) Temps: 60s Afternoon: Rain likely. Some thunder. (80%) Temps: near 70 Evening: Rain likely. (60%) Temps: 60s

