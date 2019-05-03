Deadly officer-involved shooting ruled justified

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – An officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Clarksville man was ruled as justified.
Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull reviewed the investigation by Indiana State Police and found the officer was justified in using deadly force in the April 26 shooting.
According to Indiana State Police, Max David Helton, 43, was shot after police had been called to a home in the 500 block of West Howard Street on a report of a domestic disturbance around 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they saw Helton with a gun in the doorway of the home. Police said Helton went inside the home and barricaded himself and the person who called police.
ISP said officers encountered Helton again and he was still armed. Police asked him to drop his weapon and Helton refused, according to ISP. At least one officer from the Clarksville Police Department shot him.
Officers rendered aid to Helton who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The names of the officers involved have not been released.
