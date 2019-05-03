DerbyTALK! Friday Edition

Messy start to Oaks 145, but it is improving as expected for the afternoon. Still can’t rule out a quick shower than could re-develop. But they will be quite isolated.
Looking ahead...tracking our next system on Saturday. A horizontal band of rain will develop late morning and will drift into Kentucky. It will have a limit on how far now it will move. There is still enough support to indicate it will be very close to the I-64 corridor. Once it arrives, it looks to linger for few hours then it will slide back south and fade out.
Timing of this continues to vary as well as the intensity of this band of rain.
Today’s most recent data: Slow the arrival time down closer to 11am-1pm. Ease back on intensity to more of a steady light rain or drizzle at times. Flash flooding risk looks lower. Lightning risk looks lower. Exit time to leave the area is also a bit slower...near sunset.
So there is a mix of good and bad here.
I can tell you that there have been many fluctuations on the data with this. I still see enough moisture around that the rain chance needs to stay in the forecast. Just prepare for that. Hopefully it’ll be a lighter rain than heavy of course. And so far...the rain gods are on our side.
Expect many more updates to come on the WAVE 3 Weather App. We are watching it carefully :)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.