Driver in Dixie Highway crash dies but crash may not be cause of death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person has died after a crash involving at least four vehicles in the Algonquin neighborhood, But Louisville Metro police say his death was not just a result of the crash.
The crash was reported on Dixie Highway at Algonquin Parkway around 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro police spokesman, said a man had crashed his vehicle into several other cars. Mitchell said further investigation revealed the driver had been involved in a prior altercation with others during which he received serious injuries.
Injuries suffered by the driver during the earlier incident appear to be a factor in his death, Mitchell said.
The driver's name has not been released.
The case is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit with assistance from LMPD Traffic. Mitchell said there are no suspects from the incident in which the driver was injured.
