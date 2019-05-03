GRAPHIC VIDEO: Premature newborn dropped on head in delivery room

CHANDLER, AZ (KXNV/CNN) - Graphic video shows a baby in Arizona being dropped on its head on a delivery room table just seconds after she was born.
Warning, readers may find parts of this story graphic.
The incident occurred at Chandler Regional Medical Center where twin girls Morgan and Madison Rodgers were born on Valentine’s Day.
Parents Derrick and Monique Rodgers posted the video to Facebook on Thursday.
They want an apology from the hospital and answers about if the fall will cause any long-term effects to their child.
“I kind of promised myself that I would never watch that video again,” said Monique Rodgers, the child’s mother.
The video, shows 3-pound, 4-ounce Morgan falling from a hospital employee's hand, onto a table.
“I feel like she was treated as a sack of potatoes,” Monique Rodgers said.
Derrick Rodgers was recording.
“It made me so mad,” he said. “Like I had to stop recording.”
He later confronted the doctor.
"I told him, ‘you dropped to my baby,’" Derrick Rodgers said. "He had like a nonchalant look on his face. Then I showed him the video and he had nothing to say after that."
An ultrasound a week later revealed Morgan had “a grade 1 germinal matrix small bleed.”
Basically, a small hemorrhage.
The family said they were not made aware of the ultrasound until more than six weeks after it was completed.
A former NICU nurse told said those are common in premature babies and won't lead to any long-term effects.
Derrick and Monique Rodgers admit, besides being small, their child is doing well. They said the one thing that concerns them is her propensity for shaking.
"She does this like tensing up and her body kind of shakes," Monique Rodgers said.
That shaking, though, has mom and dad questioning things.
“I would like to know if this was due to her having a low birth weight, or if it was due to her being dropped on her head,” she continued.
They’re hopeful their daughter will grow up healthy and happy. They also want the hospital staff to be more careful and learn from this mistake.
The hospital said in a statement that it can’t comment on specifics of the incident due to patient privacy laws.
The hospital also said it is investigating what took place.
