Indiana sheriff’s office asks drug dealers to turn in the competition

VERNON, IN (Gray News) – Who knows, it might just work.
The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office in southern Indiana is making it convenient for drug dealers to turn in the competition.
The department’s Facebook page now sports an easy-to-complete form that practically fills itself out.
“Too much competition bringing you down? Are you not making the profits you once did? We are here to help you eliminate your competition,” the post says.
The rest is easy, just fill in the blanks and submit directly to the sheriff via email, or, if you’re old-school, put a stamp on it and throw it in the mail.
Good luck, sheriff. Let us know how it works out.
