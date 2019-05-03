Indy police seeking SUV, occupants in shooting of judges

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indianapolis police have released video of a vehicle and its occupants wanted in connection with the shooting of two Clark County judges.
Clark Circuit Court judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs were shot around 3:30 a.m. May 1 in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis while in town for a judicial education conference.
Police believe the two men seen getting out of the SUV were involved in the shooting.
Adams and Jacobs remain hospitalized in Indianapolis. Their conditions were reported as stable earlier today.
