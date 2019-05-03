Jail employee arrested for supplying banned items to inmates

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - A deputy jailer at the Barren County Detention Center is now an inmate after he was arrested for bringing contraband into the facility.
Avery Ward, 25, of Glasgow, was taken into custody this morning for promoting contraband.
The investigation began by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office after a tip that a Ward was bringing lighters and tobacco into the jail and passing them on to inmates. One of the lighters was later used to set a fire inside the facility.
