Man charged with murder in connection to shooting at Louisville park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Louisville Park.
Rayshawn Tucker, 19, was taken into custody Thursday in connection to the Jan. 7 shooting death of a Damani Dulaney, 19.
Dulaney was found shot multiple times inside of a vehicle at Riverside Gardens Park, located at 3899 Lees Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tucker was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder.
