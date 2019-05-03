Man shot to death at Wayside Christian Mission identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting outside a downtown Louisville homeless shelter has been released.
Nathaniel Hill, 48, of Louisville, died at University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the smoking area outside of Wayside Christian Mission in the 400 block of W. Jefferson St.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Corrections Home Incarceration Program were in the area on unrelated business when they heard the shots and saw commotion.
One person was taken into custody at the scene, but no charges have been filed in connection with the death of Hill.
