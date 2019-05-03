Name of child killed in dog attack released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the child who died after being attacked by a dog.
The attack happened around Noon May 2 at a home in the 3800 block of Grand Ave. Louisville Metro police provided an escort as Isaiah Geiling, age 2, was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital.
The coroner's office says Isaiah died about 75 minutes after the attack from multiple blunt force injuries.
The dog has been placed under quarantine by Louisville Metro Animal Services for 10 days.
