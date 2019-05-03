Richard Lugar’s funeral arrangements announced

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements for former Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar have been released.
Lugar will lie in state in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda beginning Tuesday, May 14. Following a brief service, the Rotunda will be open for the public to pay respects through sunset on May 14 and from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. The Lugar family ware founding members of the church and Lugar served as a lay elder.
Lugar died April 28 at age 87. Before being elected to the Senate and taking office in 1977 for the first of his six terms, Lugar was the 44th Mayor of Indianapolis.
