Serengeti Empress wins Kentucky Oaks 145

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 145th running of the Kentucky Oaks happened on a dry evening after a morning full of rain.
The track at Churchill Downs dried out in time for the big race and track officials said a crowd of 105,719 was in attendance.
Fourteen horses ran for the Garland of Lillies.
Serengeti Empress won with a time of 1:50.17. Liora placed and Lady Apple showed.
Payouts are as follows:
Serengeti Empress - Odds: 13-1
- Win: $28
- Place: $14.80
- Show: $9.60
Liora - Odds: 38-1
- Place: $32.60
- Show: $17
Lady Apple - Odds: 10-1
- Show: $7
$2 Exacta - 13-9
- $878.40
$1 Trifecta - 13-9-3
- $7,021.80
$1 Superfecta - 13-9-3-10
- $67,087.40
The heavy favorite going into the race was Bellafina with 2-1 odds. Bellafina finished fifth at seven lengths behind the winner.
Positive Spirit tumbled out of the gate, but looked OK and was corralled. The horse’s jockey fell off but appeared to get up uninjured. Officials said the Positive Spirit appeared to clip ankles with another horse in the race.
WAVE 3 News must air the Kentucky Oaks on a delay because of NBC Sports coverage. The Kentucky Derby will air live and not on a delay on WAVE 3 News.
