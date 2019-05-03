Why your horse will -- and won’t -- win the Kentucky Derby

In the Louisiana Derby, WOW was more like Whoa. You must go back to 1957 with Iron Liege to find a Derby winner who was worse than fourth in his final pre-Derby prep. And War of Will was ninth. The No. 1 post does him no favors, probably forcing Tyler Gaffalione to go to the lead, with a lot of horses with his same up-close style to his right. Ferdinand in 1986 was the last Derby winner out of post 1, and he was a closer. Animal Kingdom in 2011 is the only Derby winner since Needles in 1956 to go into the Derby off a 42-day layoff. And with his finish in the Louisiana Derby, you could argue that it’s more like 77 days for War of Will, dating to his victory in the Risen Star.