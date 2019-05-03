Wounded Southern Indiana judges continue recovery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The condition of two judges from Clark County, Indiana wounded in an Indianapolis shooting continues to improve.
In a statement issued by the Indiana Supreme Court Public Information Officer, Clark County Presiding Judge Vicki Carmichael said Judges Bradley Jacobs and Andrew Adams are in stable condition.
Jacobs and Adams were wounded May 1 in an early morning shooting in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle restaurant. The men were in town to attend an educational conference.
Indianapolis police are continuing to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The Indiana Office of Judicial Administration is working with Judge Carmichael to ensure cases assigned to Clark Circuit Court 1 and Court 2 are being heard.
