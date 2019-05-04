ALERT DAY: Pack your ponchos for Derby!

There look to be two areas to watch: south of Louisville and just north of Louisville when it comes to the main zone for these smaller T-storms. So the concern remains that a few of these could move near or right over the track through the afternoon. Plan for that potential as you head out today with ponchos and the right footwear. We could still get lucky and squeeze by them with only light rain showers but I would not risk it as there are a good 40 miles of buffer zone once the heavy downpours. The rain will become light again toward evening and it will finally end.