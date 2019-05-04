ALERT DAY: Pack your ponchos for Derby!

ALERTS
- SATURDAY AFTERNOON – Heavy rain possible south of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nice and quiet start to Derby morning. If only it would stay this way!
We have a mainly cloudy sky but some patchy fog can still form where there are cloud breaks. Our attention turns west as the radar is already lighting up showers and downpours. The good news is any rain activity before noon today will be light and off/on. These showers will increase just after sunrise and drift into the I-65 region.
We will be able to warm close to 70 degrees by the 12/1pm hour. After that point, the showers will increase into downpours and even small thunderstorms.
There look to be two areas to watch: south of Louisville and just north of Louisville when it comes to the main zone for these smaller T-storms. So the concern remains that a few of these could move near or right over the track through the afternoon. Plan for that potential as you head out today with ponchos and the right footwear. We could still get lucky and squeeze by them with only light rain showers but I would not risk it as there are a good 40 miles of buffer zone once the heavy downpours. The rain will become light again toward evening and it will finally end.
Sunshine returns on Sunday!
SATURDAY - KENTUCKY DERBY:
- 8 AM: Cloudy, drizzle/shower west (20% chance)
- 11 AM: Cloudy, scattered showers (30% chance)
- 2 PM: Rain and thunder (80% chance)
- 5 PM: Rain and thunder (60% chance)
- 8 PM: Showers (40% chance)
- HIGH: 70° (likely near 12-1pm, 60s after that)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 75° LOW: 55°
