1 killed in Grayson Co. crash involving fire department pickup

BIG CLIFTY, KY (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Grayson County that involved a fire department vehicle has resulted in the death of one of the drivers.
The crash was reported around 8:50 a.m. (Central Time) in the 2100 block of Spurrier Road.
Kentucky State Police say a Dodge pickup belonging to the East Grayson County Fire Department crossed the center line and went into the path of a Ford Explorer. The fire department vehicle was returning to the station after responding to another crash earlier that morning.
The driver of the Explorer died at the scene. The name of that person has not been released. The pickup driver, Dale Darst, 65, of Leitchfield, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
