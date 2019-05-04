Man shot, killed in Pleasure Ridge Park identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot early Saturday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 6600 block of Sylvania Road around 3:30 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as James Thomas Roth Sr., 49, of Louisville.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
