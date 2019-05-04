Patoka Lake agreement will allow more water discharge

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - Patoka Lake reservoir is creeping over flood stage, and locals are worried it might spill over the emergency line.
The lake hasn’t reached such a level since 2011, where it was about 125% capacity then. Right now, it’s about 88% according to Dubois County Commissioner Chad Blessinger.
Representatives from the county, Jasper, and Huntingburg called an emergency meeting Wednesday with the federal entity that controls the body of water.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed to release more water than usual from the lake over the next two weeks.
“We have to measure what we’re going to release, and we have to predict for what’s still coming because we don’t want to overdo it either. It’s a balancing act," Commissioner Blessinger said. “The engineers are good at what they do, they’ve been do this for a long time.”
