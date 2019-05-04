Payouts for the Oaks-Derby double

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once again, the Oaks-Derby double proves to be a profitable wager -- if you picked Serengeti Empress.
The 13-1 shot won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and set up some nice potential payouts on Saturday.
Here are the $2 Kentucky Oaks/Kentucky Derby double will pays:
1. War of Will, $351
2. Tax, $675.70
3. By My Standards, $419.60
4. Gray Magician, $1,650.50
5. Improbable, $110.60
6. Vekoma, $324.80
7. Maximum Security, $123.90
8. Tacitus, $111.40
9. Plus Que Parfait, $1,366.70
10. Cutting Humor, $748.50
11. Haikal (scratched)
12. Omaha Beach (scratched)
13. Code of Honor, $241
14. Win Win Win, $354.60
15. Master Fencer, $1,679.30
16. Game Winner, $116.30
17. Roadster, $169.60
18. Long Range Toddy, $1,119.
19. Spinoff, $723.60
20. Country House, $1,290.50
21. Bodexpress, $1,553.70
