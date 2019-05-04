Payouts for the Oaks-Derby double

Payouts for the Oaks-Derby double
Oaks day at Churchill Downs provided excitement at the betting windows. (Source: Glenn Hirsch)
May 3, 2019 at 11:45 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 11:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once again, the Oaks-Derby double proves to be a profitable wager -- if you picked Serengeti Empress.

>> Serengeti Empress wins Kentucky Oaks 145

The 13-1 shot won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and set up some nice potential payouts on Saturday.

Here are the $2 Kentucky Oaks/Kentucky Derby double will pays:

1. War of Will, $351

2. Tax, $675.70

3. By My Standards, $419.60

4. Gray Magician, $1,650.50

5. Improbable, $110.60

6. Vekoma, $324.80

7. Maximum Security, $123.90

8. Tacitus, $111.40

9. Plus Que Parfait, $1,366.70

10. Cutting Humor, $748.50

11. Haikal (scratched)

12. Omaha Beach (scratched)

13. Code of Honor, $241

14. Win Win Win, $354.60

15. Master Fencer, $1,679.30

16. Game Winner, $116.30

17. Roadster, $169.60

18. Long Range Toddy, $1,119.

19. Spinoff, $723.60

20. Country House, $1,290.50

21. Bodexpress, $1,553.70

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.